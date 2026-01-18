Cavalli agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals on Sunday that includes a club option for 2027, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The two sides were unable to come to an agreement ahead of last week's arbitration deadline, but they continued to negotiate and came to terms on what could be a multi-year pact. The exact salary figure has yet to be reported, but it seems likely to be between $825,000 and $900,000, which were the arbitration figures submitted by each camp. Cavalli made 10 starts for the Nationals in 2025 and posted a 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 48.2 innings.