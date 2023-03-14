Cavalli was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Mets with an apparent injury, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reports.

Cavalli shook his right arm in discomfort after delivering a 1-1 pitch to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the third inning. He then departed following a short chat with Nationals manager Dave Martinez and head trainer Paul Lessard. The 24-year-old had been in the running for the final spot in Washington's season-opening starting rotation but now may be facing an extended absence.