Cavalli left his start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday with an apparent arm injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Cavalli called for the training staff after throwing a pitch during the fourth inning, and it looks to be an arm issue since he was walking around the mound normally. The 23-year-old didn't pitch for Rochester during the second half of June after experiencing some arm soreness, and it's possible the issue cropped up again Tuesday.