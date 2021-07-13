Cavalli has posted a 3.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB across 21.1 innings (four starts) since being promoted to Double-A Harrisburg.

The strikeout rate is nothing short of fantastic and he's still doing a great job limiting hits and homers, but Cavalli has struggled with walks against the more selective hitters in Double-A. Even so, it's hard not to be impressed that he's struck out a total of 103 batters in 62 innings while allowing just two home runs all season. If he can fine-tune his command over the remainder of the campaign, he'll certainly remain on track to make his MLB debut next season.