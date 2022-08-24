The Nationals plan to call up Cavalli from Triple-A Rochester to have him make his MLB debut in Friday's home game against the Reds, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Washington hasn't given fans much to rejoice about in the midst of a 41-83 season, but the impending promotion of Cavalli is at least one reason for excitement. The 2020 first-round pick owns a 3.71 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 20 starts at Rochester this season and has perhaps been the International League's most dominant starter since the beginning of July. Over his final seven outings for Rochester spanning 36.2 innings, Cavalli generated a 1.47 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB. Pitching behind a weak offense at a hitter-friendly home park is less than ideal for Cavalli as he heads to the majors, but the potential help he could offer in the ratio categories is enough to make him an interesting speculative pickup in most fantasy leagues.