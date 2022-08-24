Cavalli is trending toward making his MLB debut this season, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
One of the top pitching prospects in the game, Cavalli is currently listed as Triple-A Rochester's starting pitcher Saturday in Indianapolis, but Blanco reports the sense is that Cavalli is getting close to making his MLB debut. The 6-foot-4 righty got off to a shaky start to the season, but he has a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 77:25 K:BB in 68.2 innings over his last 13 starts.
