Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Next start moved up to Sunday

Cavalli will start for the Nationals against the Pirates on Sunday, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Cavalli was initially slated to make his next turn in the rotation Monday against the Astros, but he will take the mound for the Nationals on Sunday instead of Miles Mikolas, the latter of whom will likely start in the series opener against Houston. Cavalli is appealing a seven-game suspension that he received from MLB on Thursday for his altercation with Boston's Willson Contreras on Tuesday. Cavalli has a 3.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 102:29 K:BB across 90.1 innings this season.