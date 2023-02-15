Nationals manager Dave Martinez noted Wednesday that Cavalli (shoulder) is not guaranteed to make the Opening Day rotation, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

"There's nothing really set in stone," said Martinez. "Everything's wide open." Cavalli is a consensus top-100 prospect, but he has struggled with command issues in the minor leagues and got lit up by the lowly Reds in his MLB debut last summer. He then went down with a shoulder injury, though that doesn't seem to be a lingering issue. Martinez wants to see the 24-year-old right-hander "pound the strike zone" on a consistent basis this spring.