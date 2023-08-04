Cavalli has begun lifting weights and working on his flexibility as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery in March, Damon Brooks Jr. of The Washington Post reports. "I've been doing a little bit of bench presses, biceps and triceps extensions and curls, just developing that muscle back and adding strength," Cavalli said this week.

The right-hander only recently regained full range of motion in his arm, and he remains on track to get back on a mound in 2024. The rebuilding Nationals will have little incentive to rush Cavalli back into action, but he figures to join the big-league rotation at some point in the first half next season. The 24-year-old got hit hard in his first career MLB start in August 2022, but he posted a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 104:39 K:BB through 97 innings for Triple-A Rochester last year and is still viewed as a future pillar of the pitching staff alongside Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore.