Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Receives seven-game suspension

Cavalli has received a seven-game suspension Thursday for his actions initiating and during the benches-clearing incident Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The benches clearing incident in Sunday's game versus the Nationals got sparked after Cavalli struck out Willson Contreras. On the Nationals' side, Miles Mikolas also received a suspension, but for five-games instead of seven. On the Red Sox, Contreras got a seven-game suspension and Nate Eaton received a three-game suspension. Unless Cavalli appeals, he won't be able to return until July 11, missing his expected start during the weekend.