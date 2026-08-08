Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Reels off sixth straight QS

Cavalli (9-5) picked up the win in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Reds, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

All three runs off the right-hander came on solo shots by Eugenio Suarez, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz, but Cavalli otherwise held Cincy in check en route to his 13th quality start of the season, and his sixth straight -- a stretch in which he's produced a 2.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB through 36 innings. Cavalli will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Cubs.