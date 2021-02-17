The Nationals announced Wednesday that Cavalli would be invited to big-league spring training as a non-roster player.

Cavalli, 22, was nabbed by Washington with the No. 22 overall pick in last year's first-year player draft. Though he has yet to make his professional debut, the right-hander is already widely viewed as Washington's top pitching prospect thanks to his big frame (6-foot-4, 226 pounds) and an advanced repertoire highlighted by a plus slider. Cavalli is not without some risk, however, having missed time during his college career at Oklahoma due to back and arm injuries.