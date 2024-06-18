Cavalli is expected to throw three innings at High-A Wilmington on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Cavalli's three-week rehab pause was attributed to rest rather than a setback in his Tommy John recovery. Still, Cavalli will pitch in-game for the first time since May 30 on Friday, returning to Wilmington to continue his assignment. It's likely he won't be ready for reinstatement until closer to the All-Star break.