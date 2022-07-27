Cavalli (finger) will start for Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Cavalli exited his last start for Rochester on July 12 with a blister-like issue on his finger, but he'll return to the mound Wednesday for the Red Wings. The 23-year-old, who is Washington's top pitching prospect, has a 4.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 74:27 K:BB across 71 innings this year.
