Cavalli (shoulder) played catch from 60 feet Friday and said he felt no pain, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old was shut down with shoulder discomfort in mid-September and received a cortisone injection, but he's now resumed a throwing program. Cavalli obviously won't return during the final week of the season but is on track to be healthy for spring training in February, when he'll compete for a spot in Washington's 2023 rotation.