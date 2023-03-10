Cavalli gave up one run on three hits and a walk over three innings while striking out six during Thursday's exhibition against Team Israel.

The young right-hander was making his first start of the spring after two relief appearances in Grapefruit League action, but Cavalli has looked good in any role, posting a composite 12:2 BB:K across six innings. He's ticketed for a spot in the Nationals' Opening day rotation, and while Cavalli's big-league debut lasy year ended quickly due to shoulder trouble, he has the arm talent to be a fantasy asset in his rookie campaign if he can stay healthy.