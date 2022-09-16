Cavalli experienced shoulder discomfort when throwing Wednesday and will be shut down from throwing for 3-to-7 days as a precaution, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

He resumed a throwing program Wednesday and quickly re-aggravated the shoulder injury. Cavalli, who had a cortisone shot to remove some fluid in his shoulder, won't return to game action this season. He will compete for a rotation spot next year in spring training if he is healthy.