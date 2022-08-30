Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Cavalli is headed to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Washington may wait until Wednesday before making the transaction official, but Martinez said that Cavalli will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks after experiencing discomfort in his shoulder while playing catch following his MLB debut Saturday against the Reds. Though the skipper wasn't willing to admit that Cavalli's season is over since an MRI revealed no damage to his rotator cuff or labrum, the rookie right-hander's impending two-week shutdown means he's unlikely to have enough time to build back up for a starting role if he does make it back from the IL in late September or early October. The Nationals haven't announced a replacement in the rotation for Cavalli, but Cory Abbott was scratched from his scheduled start at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and seems likely to join the big club when Cavalli's next turn comes up Thursday against the Athletics, per Dougherty.