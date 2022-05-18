Cavalli didn't make it out of the first inning in Tuesday's game against Triple-A Lehigh Valley, giving up five runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He now has a 7.62 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through seven starts this season.

Cavalli's control issues were always going to catch up with him at some point, and it seems Triple-A is that point -- his results this year haven't been much different from his six starts at the same level last season (7.30 ERA, 1.90 WHIP). That 4.5 BB/9 is bad enough, but he's also been surprisingly hittable, having given up 30 hits in 28.1 innings with an unremarkable 8.6 K/9 this year. There's some bad luck involved in those stats (.345 BABIP, 47.2 percent strand rate), but no matter how you slice it, he's lost some of his prospect luster.