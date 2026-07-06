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Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Suspension reduced to five games

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cavalli's suspension for his actions during the benches-clearing incident Tuesday versus the Red Sox has been reduced from seven games to five games, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Cavalli made a remark to Boston's Willson Contreras after striking him out, which instigated a brawl between the two clubs. The righty getting his suspension reduced to five games will cost him some salary but shouldn't cost him any starts, as he is now lined up to take the ball Sunday against the Yankees in his final start of the first half.

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