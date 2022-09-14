Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Cavalli (shoulder) has been cleared to resume a throwing program but isn't expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list before season's end, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Cavalli is scheduled to play catch Wednesday and is expected to gradually stretch out his throwing distance off flat ground over the next couple of weeks. If his right shoulder provides no complications while he takes part in long-toss sessions, Cavalli should get back on a mound by the end of September or the first week of October, but he likely won't have enough time to get his arm in condition for pitching in games. Cavalli should still be on tap for a normal offseason, and the 24-year-old righty will likely get every opportunity to stake his claim to a spot in the big-league rotation during spring training.