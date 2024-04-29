Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Cavalli (elbow) sat at 96 mph and touched 98 mph in a live batting practice session Monday, Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post reports.

Martinez came away impressed with how the right-hander looked, saying Cavalli threw the ball "really well." Cavalli would appear to be nearing a rehab assignment, although he might be asked to throw another live BP or two first. He's coming back from Tommy John surgery and could be an option for the Nationals' rotation by June.