Cavalli gave up a run on two hits and a walk over two innings while striking out five in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Entering the game in the third inning, Cavalli served up a solo shot to Jordan Walker but was otherwise dominant against a St. Louis lineup that was missing big bats like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. The 24-year-old right-hander was limited to 101.1 innings last year while dealing with shoulder issues, but Cavalli is healthy to begin camp and has a 6:1 K:BB through his first three spring frames. The Nationals are counting on their top pitching prospect to seize a rotation spot in 2023, a decision he will make a lot easier if he keeps racking up strikeouts.