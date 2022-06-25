Cavalli hasn't pitched since June 16 after complaining of arm soreness, as the Nationals keep an eye on his workload, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The official term from the club is "concerted load management", but whatever you call it, it will result in Cavalli having his turn in the rotation skipped at times during the season. "We're putting the [focus] on playing deep into the season, through the minor league season and being available beyond," Nats general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday. "Because our plan is always to play through October... I think we've kind of adapted that, kind of morphed into that being the best way to achieve the goals. The goal for player development is to develop these guys mentally, physically and emotionally to finish a full major league season." Cavalli has had an up and down campaign for Triple-A Rochester, but he seemed to have turned things around before seeing a drop in his velocity in his most recent outing, posting a 2.17 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 29 innings over his last five starts.