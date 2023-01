Edwards signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Edwards earned the raise following a resurgent 2022 season which saw him post a 2.76 ERA and 56:25 K:BB over 62 innings. He'll be in the late-inning mix for the Nationals again in 2023, perhaps even seeing some save opportunities.