Edwards earned a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one batter over one inning.

Kyle Finnegan opened the season as Washington's presumptive closer, but he was used in the eighth inning Saturday with Washington holding a five-run lead. After Anthony Banda allowed three baserunners without getting an out in the ninth, Edwards was brought in to shut the door in a save situation. The right-hander didn't look great, allowing an inherited runner to score as well as having a run charged to himself while surrendering three hits, but he was able to strike out Kris Bryant to close things out. It remains to be seen if Finnegan's recent blowup has dropped him out of the closer role -- if that's the case, Edwards could see more ninth-inning opportunities despite his shaky save Saturday.