Edwards (4-3) earned the win in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Cubs, striking out two in a perfect eighth inning.

With the score tied 4-4, Edwards came in to face the team he made his big-debut with back in 2015 and had little difficulty with the bottom of the Cubs' order. The 30-year-old has moved into a high-leverage role with the Nationals, picking up two saves and a win in his last four appearances, and since the All-Star break he's posted a somewhat lucky 3.24 ERA to go with a 1.92 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings.