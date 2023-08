Edwards (shoulder) was shut down indefinitely Wednesday after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right scapula, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander was already on the shelf with shoulder inflammation, and he apparently didn't feel right after his minor-league rehab outing over the weekend. It's unclear how long Edwards will be shut down from throwing, but the injury could end his campaign if he's unable to get back to throwing within the next couple weeks.