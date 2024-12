The Nationals signed De La Cruz to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The 25-year-old split his time between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization in 2024, putting up just a .669 OPS with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate. De La Cruz did not receive an invitation to spring training and is likely pegged for Triple-A Rochester to begin 2025.