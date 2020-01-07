Play

Tocci signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday as a non-roster invitee, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Tocci was released by the Rangers in August after hitting .244/.313/.308 with four home runs over 89 games with Triple-A Nashville in 2019. The center fielder will get to work in the Nationals' major-league camp during spring training, but he likely needs to further develop before securing a consistent roster spot in the majors.

