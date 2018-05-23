Nationals' Carlos Torres: Designated for assignment
Torres was designated for assignment Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Torres appeared in 10 games out of the bullpen for Washington, accruing a 6.52 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with nine strikeouts across 9.2 innings. In a corresponding move, Erick Fedde has been called up to the big-league squad.
