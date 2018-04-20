Torres' contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The veteran reliever has a wealth of major-league experience, sporting a career 4.00 ERA in 491 innings pitched. Torres' strikeout rate and control leave much to be desired however, so he provides little fantasy intrigue. A.J. Cole was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

