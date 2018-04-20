Nationals' Carlos Torres: Heads to majors
Torres' contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The veteran reliever has a wealth of major-league experience, sporting a career 4.00 ERA in 491 innings pitched. Torres' strikeout rate and control leave much to be desired however, so he provides little fantasy intrigue. A.J. Cole was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...