Nationals' Carlos Torres: Signs minor-league deal with Nationals
Torres signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Torres has latched on with the Nationals after failing to secure an Opening Day roster spot with the Indians and subsequently opting out of his contract. He'll report to the minors and look to eventually work his way onto the major-league roster. According to Cotillo, Torres' new deal includes multiple opt-out clauses, so he could again elect free agency if he fails to make the big-league roster by a certain date.
More News
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...