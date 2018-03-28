Torres signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Torres has latched on with the Nationals after failing to secure an Opening Day roster spot with the Indians and subsequently opting out of his contract. He'll report to the minors and look to eventually work his way onto the major-league roster. According to Cotillo, Torres' new deal includes multiple opt-out clauses, so he could again elect free agency if he fails to make the big-league roster by a certain date.