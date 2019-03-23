Kieboom was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Kieboom reached Double-A for the first time last season, hitting .262/.326/.395 in 62 games. It's unclear if he'll head back there to start the year or open with Triple-A Fresno.

