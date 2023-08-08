Kieboom (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

After six games with High-A Wilmington, Kieboom is ready to return to Rochester for his first action at the Triple-A level since mid-June. Kieboom has put together a .264/.366/.425 line with three homers and one steal in 26 games with Rochester this season. Now 25 years old, Kieboom's prospect shine is long gone, but if he proves healthy for a stretch at Triple-A, the team could give him one more look in the big leagues.