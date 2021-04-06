The Nationals recalled Kieboom from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Tuesday's season opener versus Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Kieboom was one of several Nationals farmhands called up from the minors after the team placed 10 players on the 10-day injured list -- nine due to COVID-19-related concerns -- prior to Opening Day. Though starting infielders Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were two of the nine players to land on the COVID-19 IL, Kieboom isn't a candidate to replace either in the Nationals' everyday lineup. Instead, Kieboom will act as the primary backup at third base to Starlin Castro, who is included in the Opening Day lineup after battling a hamstring injury late in spring training, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.
