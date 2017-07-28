Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Begins rehab assignment Friday
Kieboom (hamstring) went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in the first game of his rehab stint with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Nationals on Friday.
This is the first game action Kieboom has gotten since getting hurt back in May. It's a bit unsettling that it took this long for him to begin a rehab assignment given that his initial timeline for return suggested he would only miss a few weeks, but it's good to see that he progressed nonetheless. Once he completes some rehab games with the rookie-league squad, Kieboom will head back to Low-A Hagerstown to continue his development.
