Kieboom (hamstring) went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in the first game of his rehab stint with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Nationals on Friday.

This is the first game action Kieboom has gotten since getting hurt back in May. It's a bit unsettling that it took this long for him to begin a rehab assignment given that his initial timeline for return suggested he would only miss a few weeks, but it's good to see that he progressed nonetheless. Once he completes some rehab games with the rookie-league squad, Kieboom will head back to Low-A Hagerstown to continue his development.