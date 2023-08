Kieboom (oblique) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Wilmington, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kieboom has been on the minor-league injured list since June 20 because of an oblique strain, but he's rounding back into good health and could potentially get a look in Washington down the stretch. The 25-year-old former top prospect hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021.