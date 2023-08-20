Kieboom was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic against the Phillies, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Kieboom returned from the injured list at Rochester in early August after missing nearly two months with an oblique injury, and he'll now have the chance to make his first MLB appearance since 2021. Since the 25-year-old is up with the Nationals as an extra player Sunday, he could be sent back down immediately following the contest.