Kieboom went 3-for-4 with one home run, three runs, five RBI and a walk in Thursday's game for High-A Potomac.

He got off to a slow start to the season, but is hitting .350 with two home runs and a 4:9 K:BB over his last 40 at-bats, which has upped his season line to .243/.360/.412. Any opportunity to buy low has probably passed at this point, as Kieboom appears to be rounding into form.