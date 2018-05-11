Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Career night for Potomac
Kieboom went 3-for-4 with one home run, three runs, five RBI and a walk in Thursday's game for High-A Potomac.
He got off to a slow start to the season, but is hitting .350 with two home runs and a 4:9 K:BB over his last 40 at-bats, which has upped his season line to .243/.360/.412. Any opportunity to buy low has probably passed at this point, as Kieboom appears to be rounding into form.
More News
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Heating up at High-A•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Moves up to High-A•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Begins rehab assignment Friday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Set to miss 'a few weeks'•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...