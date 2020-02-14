Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Chance to earn starting job
GM Mike Rizzo said Friday that Kieboom will have an opportunity to earn the Opening Day job at third base, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The 22-year-old made his big-league debut in April with Trea Turner (finger) on the injured list, but the organization's top prospect returned to the minors after struggling at the plate in 11 games with a .128/.209/.282 slash line. The offseason departure of Anthony Rendon leaves a significant hole at third base for the Nationals, and Kieboom could take over at the hot corner with a strong showing in spring training. Veteran infielders Howie Kendrick and Asdrubal Cabrera are the likely alternative options should Kieboom be unable to secure the starting job over the next month.
