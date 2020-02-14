GM Mike Rizzo said Friday that Kieboom will have an opportunity to earn the Opening Day job at third base, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 22-year-old made his big-league debut in April with Trea Turner (finger) on the injured list, but the organization's top prospect returned to the minors after struggling at the plate in 11 games with a .128/.209/.282 slash line. The offseason departure of Anthony Rendon leaves a significant hole at third base for the Nationals, and Kieboom could take over at the hot corner with a strong showing in spring training. Veteran infielders Howie Kendrick and Asdrubal Cabrera are the likely alternative options should Kieboom be unable to secure the starting job over the next month.