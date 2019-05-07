Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Demoted to Triple-A
Kieboom was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The Nationals' top prospect could have potentially stayed up for good if he had hit the ground running, but after hitting .128/.209/.282 with a 37.2 percent strikeout rate in 43 plate appearances, he was a natural candidate to be sent down with Anthony Rendon (elbow) coming off the injured list. Kieboom hit .379/.506/.636 with three home runs in 18 games at Triple-A prior to making his big-league debut.
