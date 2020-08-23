Kieboom will start at third base and will bat eighth Sunday against the Marlins.

Though Kieboom will pick up his eighth start in 10 games, he could soon be headed to more of a reserve role now that Howie Kendrick has moved past the hamstring injury that had sidelined him for just over a week. With a meager .602 OPS and no extra-base hits through 56 plate appearances, Kieboom hasn't made a compelling case for earning a full-time job at hot corner.