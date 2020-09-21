Kieboom will start at third base and will bat eighth Monday against the Phillies.

The Nationals plan to stick with Kieboom as their everyday third baseman the rest of the season, but the early returns from the rookie haven't been overly impressive from a fantasy standpoint. Since becoming a lineup regular Sept. 5, Kieboom has slashed .213/.327/.234 with zero home runs, zero steals, seven runs and four RBI over 15 games.