Kieboom was invited to the Nationals' major-league camp Tuesday.

Kieboom has yet to play above Double-A, so he isn't a real candidate to break camp with the big club, but that won't stop the Nationals from getting a look at the youngster against big-league competition. The 21-year-old split time between High-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg in 2018, hitting a combined .280/.357/.444 with 16 homers and nine stolen bases in 123 games. If Kieboom can translate his success to the highest level of the minors, he could earn a promotion to the majors at some point in 2019.

