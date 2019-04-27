Kieboom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.

The rookie was the center of attention in his big-league debut, taking Craig Stammen deep to lead off the eighth inning and tie things up at 3-3, but then striking out with the bases loaded in the ninth against San Diego closer Kirby Yates to end the ballgame. Kieboom was tearing up Triple-A prior to his promotion, hitting .379 with three homers in 18 games, but he struck out 20 times and the 21-year-old could struggle to make consistent contact in the Show at this stage of his development.

More News
Our Latest Stories