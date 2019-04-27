Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Eventful big-league debut
Kieboom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.
The rookie was the center of attention in his big-league debut, taking Craig Stammen deep to lead off the eighth inning and tie things up at 3-3, but then striking out with the bases loaded in the ninth against San Diego closer Kirby Yates to end the ballgame. Kieboom was tearing up Triple-A prior to his promotion, hitting .379 with three homers in 18 games, but he struck out 20 times and the 21-year-old could struggle to make consistent contact in the Show at this stage of his development.
More News
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Officially called up•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Headed to big club Friday•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: On fire for Fresno•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Just misses cycle at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Won't get call to replace Turner•
-
Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Bound for Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...