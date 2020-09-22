Kieboom left Monday's game against the Phillies after being struck by a pitch on his left hand, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Kieboom immediately left the contest after being drilled, and he's likely headed for X-rays. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
