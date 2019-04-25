Kieboom will be promoted from Triple-A Fresno ahead of Friday's game against the Padres, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

With Wilmer Difo struggling and Trea Turner (finger) presumably still multiple weeks away from a return, the Nationals decided to summon Kieboom for the first time in his career. The well-regarded prospect has been on a tear with Fresno, slashing .379/.506/.636 with three homers and a stolen base through 18 games. While it remains to be seen whether he'll be in the starting lineup Friday, Kieboom figures to see his fair share of opportunities during his time with the big club. A corresponding roster move will have to be made Friday.