Nationals' Carter Kieboom: Heating up at High-A
Kieboom went 1-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam Monday for High-A Potomac in a 9-4 win over Salem.
The Nats' No. 3 fantasy prospect has had a bit of a slow start to the season, hitting .212 (11-for-52) through 12 games, but he now has four homers and 11 RBI -- with two of the blasts and eight of the steaks coming in the last four games. Kieboom played at three levels last season, so the Nats will likely leave him in the Carolina League for a while to get settled, but if he stays healthy and begins to dominate at the plate, the 20-year-old could make his Double-A debut before the year is out.
