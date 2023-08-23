Kieboom went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over the Yankees.

In his first Major League at-bat since 2021, Kieboom launched a solo home run off Carlos Rodon to put the Nats ahead 1-0 in the third. Once a top prospect, the 25-year-old Kieboom had struggled to a .198 average in his first two big-league seasons. He'd been swinging the bat well in Triple-A, going 24-for-82 (.293) with a .814 OPS over his last 22 games, earning another look in Washington. The rebuilding Nats could give Kieboom an extended opportunity at third base down the stretch.